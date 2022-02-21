Reviewing Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $84.68 million 14.61 -$38.12 million ($1.35) -38.18 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 11.61 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -37.06

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanara MedTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -27.54% -46.91% -21.40% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Establishment Labs and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.80%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.71%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Establishment Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

