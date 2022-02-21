Reviewing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.94 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IonQ and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.57%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,534.62%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

