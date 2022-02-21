RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.06.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $146.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $428.77. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.