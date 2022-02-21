RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $146.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $428.77. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
