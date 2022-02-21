Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 2417268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.
In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
