Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 2417268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.