RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

