Robert W. Baird Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $600.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $555.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.57.

Pool stock opened at $454.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.21. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Pool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pool by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

