Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 406.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

