Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

