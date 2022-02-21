Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.
RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,121. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
