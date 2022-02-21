Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,121. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

