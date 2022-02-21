Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $6.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $27,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $13,714,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 2,690,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,523. Root has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $404 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

