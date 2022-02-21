Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 22,374 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $106.58 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.43 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.