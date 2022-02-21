Royal Bank of Canada Buys 159,992 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.