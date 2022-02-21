Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $156.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.30 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

