Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Redfin stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

