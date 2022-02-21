Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.16 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

