Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $403.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.