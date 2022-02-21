Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,112,000 after buying an additional 105,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

