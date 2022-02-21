Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

