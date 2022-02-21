Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post sales of $169.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $680.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $668.42 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $692.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

RGLD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 808,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,094. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

