RWS (LON:RWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $461.40

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 461.40 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 463.20 ($6.27), with a volume of 41627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($6.31).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.96) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. lowered their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.15) to GBX 745 ($10.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.08) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.34) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 558.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 600.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,527.74).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

