Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,360,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.