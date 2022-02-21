Sabre Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SABR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.52 on Monday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

