Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.81 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

