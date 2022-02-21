Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,810,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

