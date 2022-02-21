Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $33,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $123.86 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

