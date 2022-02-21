SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Sells 45,000,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,116,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,000,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 11.7% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,768,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,199,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,842,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

