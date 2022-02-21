SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

