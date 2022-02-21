Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

