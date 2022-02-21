Schroders (LON:SDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,199.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,199 ($43.29) and last traded at GBX 3,208 ($43.41), with a volume of 57637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,228 ($43.68).

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.07) to GBX 3,930 ($53.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.43) to GBX 3,544 ($47.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,427.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,572.09.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

