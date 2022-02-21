Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$48.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

