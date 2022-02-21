SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 47 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

AMT opened at $228.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.81. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

