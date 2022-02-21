SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $346.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $310.23 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.