SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 472 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 171.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

