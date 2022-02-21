SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 41.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 16.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

