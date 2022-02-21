SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

