SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 918 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.