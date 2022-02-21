Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

