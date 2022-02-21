SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $68.45 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

