Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Seer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $789.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.28.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 344,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

