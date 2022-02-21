Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,999.19 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $13,999.19 and $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00133848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007835 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004373 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

