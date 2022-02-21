ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $556.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

