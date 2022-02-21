Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

