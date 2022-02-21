Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 20,600.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,348.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.42 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.