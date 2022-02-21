Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,348.96. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

