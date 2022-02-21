Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $937.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $1,270.00 to $937.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,348.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

