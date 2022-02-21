Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $937.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $1,270.00 to $937.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.
Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,348.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.