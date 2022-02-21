Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $840.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $1,500.00 to $840.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.
Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,348.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.