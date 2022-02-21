Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $840.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $1,500.00 to $840.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,348.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

