Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 131.14 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 81.86 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.20. The company has a market cap of £82.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.
Global Ports Company Profile
Read More
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.