Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,053. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

