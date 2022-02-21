Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $115,815.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars.

