SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,375 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,947,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,421,000 after purchasing an additional 538,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

